Mike Reader MP and Lucy Rigby MP secure £5.3 million boost to tackle homelessness across the East Midlands – with support for Northampton families

• Both Labour MP’s for Northampton, Mike Reader and Lucy Rigby have secured a share of the £5.3 million East Midlands funding package to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping in the region.

• The Labour Government has revealed an £84 million nationwide cash boost to help prevent homelessness and support families this winter – with funding allocated to councils across the East Midlands, including Northampton.

• Immediate help for children and families in temporary accommodation is at the heart of the new package.

• Announced on World Homeless Day (10 October), the funding builds on the record £1 billion investment this year to end homelessness and rough sleeping.

Children and families in temporary accommodation in Northampton will be prioritised — with the funding helping families cover essentials such as food, school travel and laundry, while supporting children to remain in education.

It comes as record levels of households are in temporary accommodation across the country, including nearly 170,000 children. After 14 years of Conservative government, levels of rough sleeping have more than doubled since 2010.

This announcement comes on top of the Labour Government’s almost £1 billion investment to tackle homelessness this year and includes the largest ever investment in prevention services, helping councils intervene early and stop homelessness before it happens.

The investment provides tailored support for those experiencing long-term rough sleeping — including mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment, and sustainable accommodation — ensuring people get the help they need to rebuild their lives.

Mike Reader MP said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home, but too many families in Northampton have been let down after years of neglect under the Conservatives.

This Labour Government is taking action delivering £5.3 million across the East Midlands to help prevent homelessness and support families this winter, with over £700,000 ring fenced specifically for West Northamptonshire.

I’m proud that Northampton will benefit from this investment, giving local councils and charities the resources they need to make a real difference. No one in our town should be left behind or without a place to call home.”

Lucy Rigby MP said:

“This investment is a much-needed intervention to prevent homelessness in our town. It is part of this Government’s plan to end the moral outrage of homelessness altogether.”

Labour’s Housing Secretary, Steve Reed MP, said: “Homelessness is a moral stain on our society. Growing numbers of people have been abandoned to sleep rough on the streets and children left in squalid, overcrowded conditions.

This government will not stand idly by and allow that to continue. We will make different choices. That’s why we are investing £1 billion to give homeless people the security of a roof over their heads and get back on track to end homelessness for good.”

Labour’s Homelessness Minister, Alison McGovern MP, said: “You can’t have a decent life without a decent home. Whether it’s rough sleeping or sofa surfing or, at its worst, children stuck in B&Bs, homelessness in the UK has been too high for too long.

This has to stop. Through our Plan for Change, the UK will build homes and get help to those who need it to put a roof over their head.

We’re providing extra cash now to address a crisis made over the past decade. Both the government’s £39 billion to build social and affordable homes and the Child Poverty Strategy to come will tackle the root causes of this problem, but we need action now to stop homelessness getting any worse.”