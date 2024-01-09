Meet Carl Squires, candidate for the East Hunsbury and Shelfleys By-Election

Carl Squires is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming East Hunsbury and Shelfleys by-election on 8th February.

“I have lived in the area for over 37 years and I think Hunsbury is a wonderful place to live,” said Carl Squires. “I was married in this area and brought up my children here. I am really proud of this area of Hunsbury. Some of you may know me as the Chair of West Hunsbury Parish Council and also as the Chair of governors for Abbeyfield School.”

Carl Squires recently retired from a senior position in automotive finance where he worked on various projects in the UK and Europe.

“My priorities if I was to be elected as your councillor will be our green open spaces and the safe environment we have here, making sure our green spaces get the maintenance and attention they deserve. Also, because there is a lot of development going on in the Hunsbury area. It is important that it is well managed and controlled, especially the impact on the community, transport and the environment”

“I will continue to push for closer relationships with organisations around Hunsbury to help create a better sense of community. My role as governor has also shown me the issues our children and teachers have to face, especially since the Covid lockdowns and the lack of local authority support available.”