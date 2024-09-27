Massive block of 101 student flats in Northampton town centre recommended for approval despite concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a massive block of new flats in Northampton town centre have been recommended for approval despite concerns from a neighbouring nightclub and church.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has recommended approval for the construction of 101 new student flats in College Street.

The proposal, originally submitted in 2022, includes a four- and five-storey building to be built on top of a disused private car park.

The applicant is The Zone Pension Trust, which recently completed the conversion of the former Debenhams in Drapery into 201 student flats. They also constructed a 58-space car park on East Island without planning permission, which has since been shut down.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like.

The council's report says that the development "represents an acceptable land use" and will not have a significant adverse impact on the character of the surrounding area or the adjacent All Saints Conservation Area. Northampton Town Council has expressed support for the project, noting it would "reduce the need for HMO’s in the town."

The proposal aims to revitalise an underutilised site in a sustainable location. The original plan for a six-storey building has been changed to four and five storeys to better fit in with the area.

Additionally, while there is no parking provision included in the proposal, it does feature a cycle storage facility for 104 bicycles.

Concerns

Next to the site are The Boston Clipper nightclub and the Grade II listed New Testament Church of God, both raising concerns about negative impacts the development could bring.

For the past two years, Zone has faced off against Boston Clipper, which strongly opposes the plans and has sought legal advice. The nightclub argues that the proposal could have an "unacceptable impact" on its operations as an LGBTQ+ venue, citing the Agent of Change principle, which requires new developments to mitigate potential negative impacts on existing surroundings.

One objection emphasised the effects on the nightclub, stating, "the unacceptable impact upon the continued operation of an adjacent public house/entertainment LGBTQIA+ venue."

In response, WNC planning officers said: “It is considered that any impacts arising from surrounding uses can be sufficiently mitigated such that there is no unacceptable adverse impact on proposed amenity or existing businesses within the area.”

A decision is expected at a WNC planning committee meeting next Thursday (October 3).