Major plans to develop land next to Northampton Saints' training pitches recommended for approval

Plans to develop a vacant parcel of land adjacent to Northampton Rugby Football Club’s training pitches are set to be approved next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints submitted a major planning application in January to convert a small part of disused land at their training ground into commercial development. Once planning is received, they plan to sell the land to a developer.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning officers have recommended the application for approval at next week’s planning committee meeting (Thursday, November 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site at the corner of Ross Road and Edgar Mobbs Way spans 0.39 hectares of empty land. It aims to become a commercial development that could house factories, workshops, shops, and offices.

Plans to convert a piece of land adjoining the Saints' training ground have been recommended for approval

The Saints said in planning papers that the proposal highlights several benefits, including the creation of ‘valuable’ employment opportunities within the established Waterside Enterprise Zone.

The application allows for at least one building and up to four. The tallest part of the buildings can be 15.5 metres high, while the inside height can be up to 12 metres. Each building can cover a maximum area of 1,170 square metres (12,600 square feet). A new road entrance from Ross Road into the site has also been suggested, and would be suitable for heavy goods vehicles, according to plans.

However, the plans have faced opposition from the St James Residents Association. They said: “This is potentially a thin end of a wedge that could see the Saints training pitch eventually being built on, as precedent would be set. “This creeping development for self gain benefits only the Saints, not the community. There are community members still upset by the building of the new Saints performance centre which backs on to Sharman's Lake. This building has impacted on the enjoyment of this once popular amenity with people feeling less safe as the building has closed it in. Not one community benefit, including improvements to footpaths to the lake has been seen since the construction. “This issue was raised at the Residents' Meeting last week and people do not want to see any further developments on these green spaces, particularly when you consider the land is leased by the government owned agency to companies like Saints. “St James needs it's green open spaces and any further encroachment should be resisted. “We do of course wish to see Saints be successful but we fail to see how this development directly leads to that end without being at the expense of the community, which rarely sees any direct benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have recommended that the plans be approved. They support the project because it would create new jobs in Northampton and is located in the Waterside Enterprise Zone, which encourages this type of development.

The site, within the red boundary, would have permission to become a commercial development that could house factories, workshops, shops, and offices.

Officers disagreed with the St James Residents Association's official objection, stating that the site is part of the Waterside Enterprise Zone, which extends beyond Ross Road. They added that the grassland next to the rugby club is not public open space and is surrounded by commercial buildings.

The officers concluded: “Overall, the proposal is considered acceptable in principle and is recommended for approval subject to conditions.”