Major housing, heritage and community schemes among latest planning applications across Northampton and surrounding villages

West Northamptonshire Council has published its latest list of planning and listed building applications, including proposals for housing developments, heritage site alterations, and community projects.

Among the more notable submissions is a major outline application (ref: 2025/3477/MAO) for up to 220 new homes on land south of Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford. The scheme, which includes affordable housing, public open space, children’s play areas, walking routes, landscaping, drainage and associated highways works, is classified as a major development.

In Northampton, a proposal has been lodged to transform Claret Car Park, Edgar Mobbs Way, into a development of 70 modular one and two-bedroom accommodation units (2025/3548/MAF). The scheme also features a residents’ hub, laundry, site office, children’s play area and supporting infrastructure.

Applications relating to historic properties are also featured. At Upton Mill House, Upton Lane, Northampton (2025/2456/FULL & 2025/1335/LBC), the owners are seeking consent for alterations including the removal of external kitchen walls to create an open seating area, rebuilding of garage walls, bridge extension over the mill race, internal insulation works, and changes to windows and doors.

In Brixworth, plans for The Manor, Harborough Road (2025/3486/FULL & 2025/3489/LBC) include replacing a window with double doors, creating a swimming pool and plant pod, landscaping, and internal alterations to form an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Elsewhere across the district

Stoke Bruerne: A permission in principle (2025/2713/PIP) has been submitted for one self-build dwelling on land adjacent to Heathfield Bridge Road.

Northampton (Kingsley Road): HARRP is seeking removal of a planning condition restricting the use of Trinity House, 18–20 Kingsley Road, which was converted from a care home to supported living accommodation for homeless residents (2025/3655/S73).

Hartwell: Plans (2025/3671/FULL) propose demolishing an outbuilding at 52 Park Road and replacing it with a detached garage.

Old Stratford: A bid (2025/3666/FULL) seeks partial window changes to a property in Wharf Close, within the conservation area.

All applications can be viewed online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or at council offices. Comments and representations must be submitted within 21 days of the notice’s publication, dated September 25, 2025.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.