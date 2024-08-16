Major house builder accused of ‘ripping off’ Northants town as company apologises for delays to £4 million relief road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor has criticised a national developer for delays to the Towcester Relief Road, prompting the company to apologise.

Independent councillor, Ian McCord, has criticised Persimmon Homes for "failing to deliver” on the Towcester Relief Road (TRR) project, alleging that the developer is "ripping off Towcester."

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre. Work started on site in December 2020, with more than £4 million been committed to the relief road. The completion date for this project is scheduled for 2025. In addition to the road, Persimmon Homes is constructing nearly 3,000 homes on the outskirts of Towcester.

Councillor McCord said: “Planning permission has various triggers for the building of the roads. Condition 22: Before the occupation of 800 homes, the first roundabout on the A5 and the section of the TRR to the second roundabout should have been open. I asked the council in April 2022 when 700 homes were built what they were planning to do as there was no sign of any work on the A5.

The Towcester Relief Road is set to connect the A5 with the A43, aiming to alleviate traffic through the town centre

"October 2022 – 800 homes is triggered – I ask for enforcement.

"Early December 2023 – 900 plus houses built and WNC issue a press release that the A5 roundabout is open.

"August 2024 – currently work is underway to finish off this roundabout so it can be adopted by Highways England. In effect, it is not actually finished.

"Persimmon Homes must stop ripping off Towcester; they have failed to deliver the Towcester Relief Road as required."

A spokeswoman for Persimmon Homes responded, saying: "We acknowledge that there have been some delays to the building of the relief road, for which we apologise.

"The collaborative approach between National Highways, West Northamptonshire Council, Silverstone, and the Persimmon team has enabled us to make significant progress on the A43 roundabout and wider relief road, with final technical approval to be expected imminently."

A spokeswoman for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “The council are actively monitoring the site at Towcester South and are in close contact with the developer to ensure that the development and associated infrastructures are provided in a timely manner.

"We are aware of some issues with regard to delays but these are under review and being closely monitored. Works are actively taking place and no further action is required at this time. All money paid by Persimmon is in accordance with the S106 agreement clauses and is currently up to date.

“We are also in contact with Sponne School and they have been provided with advice on the processes required to spend the money available to them.”

Before her resignation ahead of the General Election, former MP for the area Andrea Leadsom addressed the issue in a blog post in May 2024.

She said: "Persimmon, I deeply regret that we have not been able to resolve the longstanding issue of the Towcester Relief Road, and hope that my successor will continue the regular meetings I put together to get this road finished on time in 2025. I am grateful that in the past few years, Persimmon have stepped up their commitment to South Northamptonshire and to this road, and I look forward to progress being made on outstanding issues such as the Silverstone Crossover to get this road open as soon as possible.”

The new MP for South Northamptonshire, Sarah Bool, has been contacted for comment.