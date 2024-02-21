Liberal Democrats call on West Northamptonshire Council to provide mental health support in schools

“School-based counselling offers a safe, confidential place for children and young people to talk about experiences that may be confusing, painful or uncomfortable,” says Councillor Sally Beardsworth. “These experiences may exist within their own home, community or at school. With the cuts in youth services across Northamptonshire since 2010, the support mechanisms to have these conversations for many has gone. Every child and young person has the right to appropriate support from adults. We can also help prevent children falling into the care system.”