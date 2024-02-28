Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates for Northamptonshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another candidate for the county’s Police Fire and Crime Commissioner elections has been announced, as the date draws closer.

Residents across Northamptonshire will be able to vote for their preferred commissioner on May 2.

The Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate, Ana Savage Gunn, to stand against current PFCC Stephen Mold in the spring.

Lib Dem Ana Savage Gunn (left) has announced her candidacy for the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner. Stephen Mold (right) currently holds the position. (Credit: West Northants Liberal Democrats & North Northants Liberal Democrats / Office of Police

Ms Savage Gunn recently stood in the Wellingborough by-election and has been no stranger to campaigning and making herself known in the constituency.

She said: “In our communities, I see what’s needed to support people. We all see it.

"There’s so much the commissioner could do on the ground that isn’t being done.

“I am angry with politicians, the sleaze, the scandals - I’ve had enough.

Cllr Danielle Stone, Labour candidate. (Credit: West Northamptonshire Council)

“Police and fire need strong leadership. Morale is at an all-time low and what they don’t need is another politician to lead them.”

Ms Savage Gunn is a self-proclaimed ‘woman of action’.

She joined the Northamptonshire Police in 1985, rising to the rank of inspector, and has also held a position as an international law enforcement consultant in the US.

She added: “We need to see action on the ground, in our neighbourhoods and communities.

Stephen Mold, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire. (Credit: OFPCC)

"The police, fire and crime commissioner has a substantial budget and it’s not clear to residents where the money is going.”

She highlighted youth work and knife crime prevention as areas deserving of more funding.

Ms Savage Gunn also stood for police, fire and crime commissioner in 2020 achieving 15 per cent of the vote.

Labour announced their candidate for the commissioner role in June last year as West Northants Cllr Danielle Stone.

She has been a Labour Party councillor for more than a decade, since 2011 and has a history working in Northamptonshire’s education office.

She said: “I have campaigned for safer communities for many years. It is wrong that many people feel unsafe, in their own homes, own streets and neighbourhoods.

“Crime in Northamptonshire is at high levels. We need resources, visible policing and better engagement with the community. We need better partnership working and closer working with local authorities.

“Together we can achieve so much.”

Her priorities also include tackling the causes of knife crime, rallying more support for domestic abuse services, early intervention for young people and creating safe public spaces with better lighting and CCTV.

Current PFCC Stephen Mold has already held the role for two terms, being elected consecutively in 2016 and 2021.

He achieved 53 per cent of the vote as the Conservative candidate in the last election, more than the other three candidates put together.

During his candidacy the number of police officers has risen to 1,500, more than at any time in the force’s history.

Mr Mold has previously stated his commitment to ‘maintaining’ this amount of staff and assigning more officers to neighbourhood teams.

However, he has previously faced calls for his resignation from the Fire Brigades Union, following his appointment of Nicci Marzec as the county’s interim fire chief.

She ultimately resigned after ten days due to speculation over their relationship and criticism over a lack of operational experience.

Though Mr Mold admitted to an ‘error of judgement’ he refused to stand down and has remained in post since the saga occurred in summer last year.

Residents in North and West Northamptonshire are being urged by the council to apply early to vote by post for the elections this spring.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 17.

Anyone who is not yet registered to vote must do so by Tuesday, April 16 in order to take part in this spring’s election.

Voters intending to vote in person are urged to ensure they have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID prior to attending their polling station.