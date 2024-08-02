Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to construct a new later-living village near an award-winning spa and hotel leisure complex in rural Northamptonshire have been turned down at appeal.

Whittlebury Park Enterprises Ltd applied to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in 2022 to build three types of 50 plus accommodation on a site off the main entrance to the Park, below Whittlebury village. The application consisted of independent-living bungalows and semi-detached houses for over 55s, assisted-living apartments and an elderly person’s care home along the A413 road towards Buckingham.

Plans attracted lots of attention from members of the public during council consultation and received more than 100 representations.

One person commented: “Homes for elderly, really? On a very fast stretch of road, loud motor racing almost daily, no bus service, no shops, no GP surgery, in fact, a location which is devoid of all their basic requirements.

Plans indicated the homes would have been built on a stretch of land just past Whittlebury Park.

“The idea of extending the village by entire length of the avenue of Chestnut trees is absurd and somewhat narcissistic and would be a travesty, changing the entire character of the village which has existed for 100’s of years.”

However, some were in favour of the proposal, writing: “I think this application is a wonderful idea. There is little or no easy living accommodation in Whittlebury for the elderly.

“These are people who have lived in Whittlebury all their lives and have to leave all their friends behind. Not only is this a good idea but a public duty to properly provide for the elderly in this village.”

The final decision for the development fell onto the shoulders of the Government’s planning inspectorate after Whittlebury Park submitted an appeal due to WNC taking too long to decide.

Indicative outline plans of the layout. If approved, more detailed plans would be required before building started.

It ruled that the site was not in an “acceptable location” for specialist housing with the small village of Whittlebury not having enough services to benefit the number of people that would move in and infrequent bus services being a barrier to accessing other nearby towns such as Towcester. It also found that the housing could result in “a permanent erosive effect on the rural characteristics of the land surrounding Whittlebury”.

Submitted documents suggested the site would have likely incorporated seven independent-living homes, 87 assisted-living apartments and a nursing home accommodating a further 100 residents. The inspectorate concluded that there would not be capacity in the local healthcare system to take all of them on.

Ultimately, the planning inspectorate dismissed the appeal and concluded that planning permission should be refused.