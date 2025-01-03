Landlord's 'get-rich-quick' plan to convert Northampton property criticised as 'real threat' for 'bypassing HMO rules'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to retrospectively convert a property in a busy part of Northampton into ‘serviced accommodation’ have been heavily criticised as “bypassing HMO regulations”.

A proposal to convert 105 Lea Road, in Abington, into ‘serviced accommodation’ has been recommended for approval by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

However, Labour councillor Zoe Smith and Northampton Town Council (NTC) have strongly objected to the plans, saying it “would operate in effect as a HMO".

Councillor Smith said: “This area already has 28 percent HMOs in a 50-metre radius, far exceeding the 10 percent limit set by council policy. If this property were counted as a HMO, it would increase this to 32 percent in a 50-metre radius. However, as it’s being applied for as ‘serviced accommodation’, it cannot be counted as such in planning terms.

Plans to convert 105 Lea Road (middle), Abington, into serviced accommodation have raised concerns about bypassing HMO regulations.

"Applications like this, as well as an increase in the use of properties as Air BnBs, represent a real threat to our ability as a council to create balanced communities and mitigate the impact on residential amenity for neighbours. I will be speaking against this application when it comes to the planning committee.

"Approval of this application would also severely undermine the effectiveness of WNC's entire use of Article 4 direction in the town, as it would mean that HMOs could operate with no limits as applicants would be able to alter their applications to a hotel and bypass planning entirely.

"As a long-term measure, I believe that the council needs to urgently look into creating Article 4 planning policy for serviced accommodation and Air BnBs to allow us to promote balanced communities and protect family housing.”

WNC has a policy (Article 4) that limits the number of HMOs in certain areas to no more than 10 percent of the properties within a 50-metre radius.

NTC also raised objections, including issues with the housing mix, the potential to undermine Article 4 for HMOs, refuse and parking problems, and highway safety concerns.

One objector added: “This home should be available as an affordable family home and not serve as an unscrupulous attempt to 'get rich quick' [scheme].”

An HMO is rented by individual rooms to unrelated tenants, whereas serviced accommodation is let as a whole property, often on a short-term basis.

The applicant, Richard Camp, of RGC Property Solutions Ltd, defended the proposal. He said: “The application is not for an HMO, does not fall within the same use class as an HMO, and does not require assessment as such nor should it be subject to the restrictions of the Article 4 direction for HMOs. A number of objections have mistaken the application for an HMO… these objections are unfortunate, unwarranted, and not related to the actual type of application or what is proposed at the property.”

Explaining further, Mr Camp said: “At no time will strangers be living together, this property will only be let to companies and will be rented out to groups of work colleagues who are known to each other. This service provides a safe and managed home-from-home, attracting professional people. There will also be families relocating to Northampton who need temporary accommodation until they find somewhere long-term to live. Again, families will not be partying or causing noise at the property."

He added: “Whilst the application might be called to committee on the grounds it is an HMO and should be assessed as such, any refusal at committee level would be unsafe and subject to a likely indefensible appeal as the application is not for an HMO.”

A WNC planning officer said: “Concern has been expressed that the use looks very similar in layout to an HMO. However, the applicant has confirmed that the premises would not be used as such, and a condition would control the use as serviced accommodation. Being located in an established residential location, the principle of conversion is considered to be acceptable."

The proposal will be discussed at the planning committee on Wednesday, January 8.