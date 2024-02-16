News you can trust since 1931
Labour wins Wellingborough by-election as Gen Kitchen romps to victory

She’s the constituency’s first female MP
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Feb 2024, 04:13 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 08:25 GMT
Wellingborough has elected a Labour MP for the first time since 2001 after a stunning by-election victory.

Gen Kitchen was chosen by voters after she overturned an 18,500 majority to defeat nearest challenger Helen Harrison from the Conservatives.

She received 13,844 votes, more than 6,000 more than Ms Harrison with 7,408, and becomes the constituency’s first ever female MP.

Gen Kitchen addresses the arena after her stunning victoryGen Kitchen addresses the arena after her stunning victory
Gen Kitchen addresses the arena after her stunning victory

The by-election was called after former MP Conservative Peter Bone – the partner of Ms Harrison – was booted out by constituents in a recall petition. He had been suspended from Parliament after an investigation found he had bullied a former member of staff and exposed his genitals close to his face.

More to follow.

