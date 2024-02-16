Labour wins Wellingborough by-election as Gen Kitchen romps to victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough has elected a Labour MP for the first time since 2001 after a stunning by-election victory.

Gen Kitchen was chosen by voters after she overturned an 18,500 majority to defeat nearest challenger Helen Harrison from the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She received 13,844 votes, more than 6,000 more than Ms Harrison with 7,408, and becomes the constituency’s first ever female MP.

Gen Kitchen addresses the arena after her stunning victory

The by-election was called after former MP Conservative Peter Bone – the partner of Ms Harrison – was booted out by constituents in a recall petition. He had been suspended from Parliament after an investigation found he had bullied a former member of staff and exposed his genitals close to his face.