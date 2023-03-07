Labour picks Mike Reader as its candidate for Northampton South at the next general election

Mike Reader, who works in the construction industry and lives in Northampton, was selected by members at a meeting on Sunday.

The Labour Party has picked its candidate for the Northampton South constituency at the next general election.

He said he will fight for a “greener, more prosperous, fairer future for Northampton”. The constituency’s current Conservative MP, Andrew Lewer, beat Labour councillor Gareth Eales by 4,600 votes at the 2019 general election.

Mr Lewer has held the seat since he won it in 2017. His confirmation meeting with his constituency party for the next general election has not yet taken place.

Labour last held the seat between 1997 and 2005, when Tony Clarke was the MP. It is unclear when the next general election will be held but it needs to take place by January 2025.

The Liberal Democrats selected Jill Hope as its candidate last year. She contested the seat for the party in 2017 and 2019, coming fourth and third respectively.

