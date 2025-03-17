'It's a load of rubbish': Councillor storms out of West Northants meeting after motion to protect libraries was changed by administration

A councillor has stormed out of the authority’s final meeting of its inaugural term, after his party’s motion to protect local libraries was changed by the administration.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has pledged its commitment to protecting all libraries in the area and praised the work done in local hubs and their contribution to communities.

However, while debating the original motion at a full council meeting on Thursday, March 13, the wording was changed to remove the mention of creating a council ‘backstop’ for local libraries that may be struggling.

Proposing the motion, Cllr Sally Beardsworth told the chamber: “Community libraries provide a wonderful service for all the people of the town and the rural areas. The council charges libraries an annual rent- some libraries are finding it difficult to find the money and are afraid they might have to close, which would be a disaster.

“What we’re asking in this motion is for a backstop so any of those libraries, especially for those that aren’t supported by a parish, will get the help that they need to provide the funds to stay open.”

The motion noted the number of libraries that were put at risk when the former Northamptonshire County Council was subject to a Section 114 bankruptcy notice in 2018. It further called for a commitment to ensure that none of the libraries would be allowed to ‘fail’.

Slightly editing the motion and putting forward their own version, Deputy Leader of WNC Matt Golby said: “As a group, we wanted to find a way of supporting this. We all know the value of libraries and I’m not going to go back in history and wallow in negativity.

“Let’s celebrate what our libraries do for our communities – they’re amazing places and all the added value that they bring. This amendment makes it a little bit more positive, takes out the negativity and we commit to do everything we can to keep our libraries as a central part of our community.”

Cllr Beardsworth said she was concerned that the mention of exploring a backstop had been removed, but said she would accept the changes made “with great regret”. However, Cllr Dennis Meredith, who seconded the original motion, did not take as kindly to the changes and stormed out of the chamber mid-meeting, shouting at the opposition that their amendment was “a load of rubbish”.

WNC currently owns nine council-run libraries across Northampton and in other towns. There are also eight community-run libraries, with another in Kingsthorpe set to open at the end of the month, across the patch.

Cllr Daniel Lister, who spoke in support of his group’s amendment, said that the council continues to provide “crucial support” to community libraries including free training and access to library systems. He also stated that he was “proud” none had closed during the first four-year term of WNC.

“They’re more than just a place to borrow books, they’re warm spaces where people of all ages can access essential information and build connections,” he added, “This council remains fully committed to ensuring that all of our libraries continue to thrive.”

As the changes were accepted, the council voted on the new wording. The commitment to protecting the libraries was fiercely supported, with 50 members voting in favour and just three voting against.