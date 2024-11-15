Independent Northamptonshire councillor joins Labour party in a bid to 'secure ward's brighter future'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Independent councillor in Northamptonshire has joined the Labour party, in a bid to secure a “brighter future” for her ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Sharps, who is a councillor for Brackley and has been for some years, has officially joined the opposition party on West Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr Sharps, who was mayor for Brackley for 2023/2024, has today (Friday November 15) announced he decision to leave the Independent Group, with immediate effect, ahead of next year’s local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “After 14 years of Tory chaos and decline in Number 10, the new Labour government has become a voice for change, fixing the foundations of our country to rebuild Britain. And I believe Labour will now be the voice for change on our council too after years of Conservative failures.

Councillor Sue Sharps has joined the Labour party.

“Joining the Labour group is the best way to secure a brighter future for Brackley and beyond, as we work to put politics back into the service of working people.

“Whether it be children’s services, adult services, education, SEND services, youth development, mental health, local transport, or the dire state of our roads, the Tory leadership is not delivering for our residents, who are impacted by the council’s decisions every day.

“I have been Brackley’s West Northamptonshire Councillor for the last three years, working alongside all my fellow councillors, and I know more challenging work must follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But while I will work collaboratively with all sides to ensure the best outcomes for our residents, I believe change will only truly begin in West Northamptonshire through this Labour group.

“I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues on our shared values as we seek to win the support of voters ahead of next year’s local elections, and continuing to represent Brackley, now as a Labour Councillor.”

Leader of the West Northamptonshire Labour Group, Councillor Wendy Randall, added: “It’s great news that Sue has joined the Labour Group.

“Coming from a background in children’s care, she brings with her vital knowledge and expertise in Child and Youth Services, an area this council is struggling to keep a hold of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of Brackley have a great champion in Sue, and now she is a Labour councillor their voices can be amplified to join those of Northampton and Brackley in calling for improved services and change.”