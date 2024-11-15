Independent Northamptonshire councillor joins Labour party in a bid to 'secure ward's brighter future'
Sue Sharps, who is a councillor for Brackley and has been for some years, has officially joined the opposition party on West Northamptonshire Council.
Cllr Sharps, who was mayor for Brackley for 2023/2024, has today (Friday November 15) announced he decision to leave the Independent Group, with immediate effect, ahead of next year’s local elections.
She said: “After 14 years of Tory chaos and decline in Number 10, the new Labour government has become a voice for change, fixing the foundations of our country to rebuild Britain. And I believe Labour will now be the voice for change on our council too after years of Conservative failures.
“Joining the Labour group is the best way to secure a brighter future for Brackley and beyond, as we work to put politics back into the service of working people.
“Whether it be children’s services, adult services, education, SEND services, youth development, mental health, local transport, or the dire state of our roads, the Tory leadership is not delivering for our residents, who are impacted by the council’s decisions every day.
“I have been Brackley’s West Northamptonshire Councillor for the last three years, working alongside all my fellow councillors, and I know more challenging work must follow.
“But while I will work collaboratively with all sides to ensure the best outcomes for our residents, I believe change will only truly begin in West Northamptonshire through this Labour group.
“I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues on our shared values as we seek to win the support of voters ahead of next year’s local elections, and continuing to represent Brackley, now as a Labour Councillor.”
Leader of the West Northamptonshire Labour Group, Councillor Wendy Randall, added: “It’s great news that Sue has joined the Labour Group.
“Coming from a background in children’s care, she brings with her vital knowledge and expertise in Child and Youth Services, an area this council is struggling to keep a hold of.
“The people of Brackley have a great champion in Sue, and now she is a Labour councillor their voices can be amplified to join those of Northampton and Brackley in calling for improved services and change.”
