'Increasingly frightening': 71 councillors back cross-party motion against knife crime after stabbings in Northampton

West Northamptonshire councillors unanimously backed a cross-party motion to clamp down on knife crime after a recent spate of stabbings in Northampton.

All 71 councillors present at a meeting on June 29 backed improved working between agencies and other plans.

Conservative councillor for Kingsthorpe South Cheryl Hawes proposed the motion, which was seconded by Labour’s Cllr Harry Barrett, who represents the same ward.

Fred Shand, 16, (left) was fatally stabbed close to the Cock Hotel junction in Northampton as he walked home from Kingsthorpe College. University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, (right) was stabbed near the campus on New South Bridge Road.

Cllr Hawes said the situation was becoming “increasingly frightening”.

On March 22, 16-year-old Fred Shand was fatally stabbed close to the Cock Hotel junction in Northampton as he walked home from Kingsthorpe College.

On April 23, University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, was stabbed near the campus on New South Bridge Road.

Two boys have been charged with Fred’s murder and two men have been charged with Mr Osei-Poku’s murder.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Jonathan Harris said Community Safety Partnership meetings with police and other agencies should be made public. “We need more than the platitudes that we see on these documents, we need quantifiable measurable and transparent outcomes”, he added.

But Cllr David Smith, the council’s cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, said the partnership meetings need to stay private because confidential information is often disclosed at them.

But he said he was open to “looking at all initiatives” that any councillors could suggest to cut crime.

Last Saturday, July 1, a 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed near the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street in Northampton.

On the afternoon of June 21, a man in his 40s was stabbed outside a KFC in Harborough Road in the town and taken to hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Labour ‘s Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere called for “bolder” community leadership.

Visibly moved, he said: “We need to provide an alternative to our young people. We need to provide them with hope and a future. At the moment we’re not providing them with alternatives to the gangs and those who would offer them gold when actually all they provide them with is pain and hurt.”

Amongst the measures agreed by councillors, the authority will continue to promote the Community Safety Partnership and “bring forward initiatives to promote community engagement on community safety”.

It will also seek to publish a strategy into serious violence by January 2024.

Another Labour councillor Danielle Stone said her youngest son was stabbed on a bus in London after he intervened as a woman was being sexually assaulted. He survived but was in intensive care for a long time, she said.

Her daughter had also taught someone fatally stabbed in the capital.

Cllr Stone said in conversations to youths, some had told her they were “unhappy [and] anxious” and that they didn’t feel valued or loved.

Conservative Cllr James Hill said he worried communities were “under siege” as a result of knife crime.