In pictures: New artist impressions released for major Greyfriars redevelopment in Northampton as contract signed

The images have been released as the project takes another step forward as a development agreement has been signed.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and ECF – a joint venture between Legal & General, Homes England, and Muse – have now signed the agreement, which is set to see the vision brought to life.

Sir Michael Lyons, Chair at ECF, said: “West Northamptonshire Council has set out a bold vision for Greyfriars and we are looking forward to our collaborative and positive partnership.

“Entering a Development Agreement will enable us to take the next important step in the delivery of this important opportunity. It’s a chance to enhance Northampton town centre with new homes, workspaces, retail, culture, and public spaces.

“Together, we will move at pace to deliver a masterplan proposal which delivers against this opportunity.”

The 25-acre regeneration area includes the former Greyfriars Bus Station, Mayorhold and Victoria Street Car Parks, the Corn Exchange, Belgrave House, and the East and West Islands. The plans include 1,000 homes, alongside shops, cafés, restaurants, and leisure spaces

There will also be a new public realm, including an outdoor amphitheatre and green spaces. The project is also expected to see improved walking and cycling routes, connecting Greyfriars to the wider town centre and surrounding communities.

Councillor James Petter, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council said: “This is a major milestone for a project that will redefine the future of Northampton and deliver lasting benefits for communities across West Northamptonshire.

“The regeneration of Greyfriars will not only revitalise a key part of our town centre but also strengthen our local economy, improve connectivity, and create a more inclusive and vibrant place to live, work, and visit.”

WNC says the redevelopment will create up to 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and more than £1 billion in economic value could be unlocked. Once complete, the development is expected to boost local spending by an additional £21 million annually.

Take a look at what Greyfriars could look like, once complete, with the new artist impression images below.

1 . New artist impression pictures for Greyfriars redevelopment This is what the former Greyfriars bus station, and surrounding areas, could look like following redevelopment, and the addition of 1,000 homes, shops and restaurants. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

