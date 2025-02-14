2 . Abington and Fish Street Public Realm

The council says this project will 'enhance' public spaces by using high-quality materials, adding more seating and planting, and introducing new 'art and play' opportunities along the street, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activities. West Northamptonshire Council is working with Kier Transportation to carry out the regeneration works. Main construction works at Fish Street and Abington Street began in February 2024, but works have been paused on site since December due to issues with materials. The council has stated that the works are not delayed, as the completion date remains set for winter 2024/2025. Funding for the project includes £5,200,000 from the Towns Fund. Photo: WNC