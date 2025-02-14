In pictures: Here’s the latest on WNC's £33 million regeneration projects across Northampton town centre – with some expected to start or finish in 2025

Here’s the latest on the £33 million regeneration projects across Northampton town centre – with some expected to start or finish in 2025.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is leading a series of regeneration projects aimed at improving Northampton town centre.

With more than £33 million in Government funding, these projects are focused on enhancing public spaces, increasing capacity, and creating new homes and facilities.

Many regeneration projects in Northampton are starting or finishing in 2025.

Click through our gallery to see an overview of the key developments that are either underway or set to complete this year, along with all the other projects happening as part of the wider works.

The council says this project will 'enhance' public spaces by using high-quality materials, adding more seating and planting, and introducing new 'art and play' opportunities along the street, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activities. West Northamptonshire Council is working with Kier Transportation to carry out the regeneration works. Main construction works at Fish Street and Abington Street began in February 2024, but works have been paused on site since December due to issues with materials. The council has stated that the works are not delayed, as the completion date remains set for winter 2024/2025. Funding for the project includes £5,200,000 from the Towns Fund.

The project, with £4.175 million from the Towns Fund and an additional £8 million from STACK, will create a 'vibrant' social hub featuring independent street food traders, bars, interactive games, communal seating, and a main stage for live music, catering to all ages and interests, according to WNC. The completion date has been pushed back a year for reasons not disclosed. Works will now begin in Spring 2025, finish in Summer 2026, and the project is set to open in Summer 2026.

Work is anticipated to start in Spring 2025 to develop this area, providing a new hotel, grade A office space, high-quality homes, Extra Care facilities, and improved paving and planting to enhance the area. The programme includes the planning application in Summer 2024, with works starting in Spring 2025 and finishing in Summer 2032, followed by the project opening in Summer 2032. Funding includes £1,750,000 from the Towns Fund and £7,000,000 from the Northampton Waterside Enterprise Zone. The council says: "Four Waterside offers the opportunity to create a new, high-quality business destination in the East Midlands which will stimulate economic growth and bring more visitors to the town."

