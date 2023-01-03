A new anaerobic digestion plant would create enough power to heat thousands of homes using waste products, the company behind it has said.

Acorn Bioenergy Ltd wants to build the plant on farmland south of East Lodge Farm and west of the M1 in Courteenhall, near Northampton.

In its application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the company said the plant would create enough energy to meet the annual heating demands of about 7,650 homes. It plans to create biogas from up to 92,000 tonnes of feedstock from nearby farms every year which would be used later by the National Grid.

Silage, straw, dairy slurry, farmyard manure and poultry litter are considered feedstock. This would undergo a process of controlled decomposition to produce the biogas, which would later be removed by a tanker for injection into the National Grid.

The company said it had chosen the site because it has “good access to farms that can provide high quality crops and agricultural residues” and “will have a minimal visual impact on neighbours”. The company said its work had concluded the potential for smells, dust, traffic and other emissions would be “not significant”, while the plant would also cause “no significant pollution” on nearby woodland sites, it said.

The process would also create nutrient rich solid fertiliser, soil conditioner and a liquid fertiliser. Acorn said they could be spread on farmland as fertiliser in place of raw manure and artificial fertilisers.

It said its facility would “contribute green, carbon negative energy” and support the UK government and WNC’s targets for achieving net zero by 2045. It would include five fermentation tanks, which would be 24 metres in diameter and 16.6m high.

Acorn Bioenergy said it held a “well attended” public drop-in meeting about the development on Tuesday, November 1. The planning application will be considered by WNC in due course.