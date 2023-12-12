Housing minister visits Northampton as Government launches final phase of brownfield land investment

The site is home to 28 homes, which are due to be completed next year

The housing minister paid a visit to a Northampton site as part of the launch of the Government’s final phase of brownfield land investment.

Lee Rowley visited a building site at New Southbridge Road on Monday (December 11) to launch the final round of the Brownfield Land Release Fund 2.

The site is home to 28 affordable homes, which are due to be completed in June 2024. The houses are being built on brownfield land, previously used for industrial purposes.

Housing Minister Lee Rowley (fourth from left) is pictured on a visit to a building site at New Southbridge Road in Northampton to launch the final round of the Brownfield Land Release Fund 2. Photo: Northampton Partnership Homes.

West Northamptonshire Council was awarded £470,000 in 2021/2022 through the Brownfield Land Release Fund 1.

The last phase, which launches today (Tuesday December 12), pledges £80 million to transform “neglected” council-owned brownfield sites into “beautiful and thriving communities”.

Councils across England will be able to bid for a share of the Brownfield Land Release Fund 2, which the Government says will release land for more than 8,000 new homes by March 2028.

Minister for housing Lee Rowley said: “We want to build the new homes people need and brownfield land is crucial to delivering the Long-Term Plan for Housing, as part our of mission to level up the country.

“This fund will transform unloved and unused brownfield sites into thriving new communities, helping more young families on to the property ladder and creating thousands of jobs.

“This is a game changer for councils and I strongly encourage them to apply and reap the benefits in their local areas.”

The £180 million Brownfield Land Release Fund 2 was launched in July 2022 and is designed to help to bring neglected urban areas back into use, support regeneration projects and boost local economies.

The full brownfield fund is due to deliver over 17,600 new homes and 56,000 skilled new jobs over the next four years, helping to level up communities across the country.

There have been two rounds of funding allocations already announced in November 2022 and October 2023 and to date, the fund is supporting 89 local authorities, over 160 projects, and has provided over £100 million to support councils to release land for almost 8,600 homes.