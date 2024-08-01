HMO Licensing consultation launches to enhance housing standards in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking residents’ views on a new proposed licensing scheme which includes additional licensing areas for homes in multiple occupation (HMOs).

A HMO is a property where more than 3 people that form more than one household, rent a home, and share some facilities such as the kitchen or a bathroom in the home with the other tenants.

HMOs can include:

a house let as individual bed-sitting rooms

a group of rooms on each floor let to single occupants

hostels, some hotels and guesthouses

lodgings and shared houses

houses converted into self-contained flats

The new scheme will be a continuation of the existing scheme introduced in 2020, but extended to include areas of new development, areas where the level of anti-social behaviour or property conditions indicate that further intervention is necessary, and to bring a closer alignment of the Additional Licensing designation to the Council’s Article 4 restrictions under the Town and Country Planning Act.

A street list and map of the existing areas and proposed additional licensing areas can be viewed in the consultation documents.

Landlords in the enhanced designated area will need to apply for a HMO licence, failure to do so could result in conviction and an unlimited fine through the courts or a civil penalty of up to £30,000 through the Council’s powers under the Housing and Planning Act 2016.

They might also have to pay back up to a year’s rent to either the tenant, or the Council in the case of Housing Benefit, if a rent repayment order is applied for.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "We are committed to enhancing the quality of housing in West Northamptonshire and ensuring that all residents have access to safe and well-maintained homes.

“This consultation seeks to address issues related to the management and maintenance of HMOs. These properties play a crucial role in providing affordable housing, but they also present unique challenges in terms of safety, quality, and management.

“We encourage landlords, tenants, and all community members to participate and share their views. Your feedback is essential in helping us shape a licensing scheme that meets the needs of our community and promotes high standards in housing."

The current Additional HMO Licensing scheme ends on 31 January 2025 and, if approved, the new additional five-year scheme will come into effect as soon as possible after 1 February 2025.

The 10-week consultation aims to gather residents’ thoughts on these proposals as well as input on how to improve housing standards and ensure safe, well-maintained accommodation for everyone.

WNC’s Cabinet will consider a report on the proposed scheme, including results from the consultation, at its meeting in November 2024.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to provide their input by taking part in the survey via West Northamptonshire Council’s consultation hub before midnight on Monday 7 October.