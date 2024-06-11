Historic boot and shoe factory in Northampton to be converted into 14 flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a former boot and shoe factory in Northampton into flats have been approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The building on 2 Clare Street is located within the Boot and Shoe Quarter Conservation Area, but most recently was used for Dance, Art and Photography studios. The four-story property will now be transformed into 14 one or two-bed apartments.

Each flat, with the exception of the one studio apartment, will comprise of an open plan living/kitchen area as well as either a shower or bathroom.

The applicants, Stamford Cannon Investments LLP, pointed out in their submission that the surrounding area is made up of a number of historic commercial shoe factories which have since been converted to residential properties.

The large property on 2 Clare Street used to be part of Northampton's thriving shoe-making industry. Credit: Google

This includes Eaton House a former large boot factory also, on Clare Street, that was converted to 11 individual loft-style apartments.

Council documents wrote: “Although the proposal would result in loss of a community use, the benefits of new housing would outweigh this. It is also noted that the building is significantly under-utilised and that if approved the development would ensure the future viability of the site is secured.

“Given the site is in sustainable location, being close to an established residential area and would contribute to the Council’s Housing Supply the principle is considered acceptable.”

The development will provide car parking spaces for up to six tenants, according to plans. The council stated their recognition that this proposes an “under-provision of parking”, but said it was acceptable due to its proximity to Northampton town centre and close links to public transport.

Eaton House, another former boot factory on Clare Street. Credit: Google

A large bin and cycle storage space for up to 14 bikes will also be provided at basement level.

Though the site is not a listed heritage asset, no major exterior alterations or extensions are required and it is considered that the proposal would preserve the character of the heritage area. Approval for the design of reinstalling basement-level windows that were previously blocked up will be secured through a planning condition.