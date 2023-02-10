Here's when Northampton Bike Park is set to be repaired and reopen for the public to use again

An all-weather bike park in Northampton that is partially closed due to heavy rainfall is set to be repaired soon – with a rough reopening date revealed.

Repair works to Northampton Bike Park, located at the former Hardingstone Nine at Delapre Golf Club, are set to begin on Monday (February 13), according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The park, which cost £750,000 to build, has been partially closed all year following heavy rainfall.

The all-weather Northampton Bike Park has been partially closed all year due to waterlogged tracks

The council says the winter weather has highlighted concerns regarding ground-water drainage on the west trail.

On Track, who built the park, will be carrying out the crucial repair works, which are scheduled to take place across two to three weeks - the west trails will remain closed while these works take place, according to WNC.

On Track will also be installing new features to divert ground water away from the trails to reduce the risk of water damage and ensure that the trails are protected against future diverse weather conditions, according to WNC.

To support this, On Track will repair and lay new surface where the trails have been damaged.

Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader at WNC, said: “It is not unusual for bike park trails to be impacted by poor weather; however, the west trails have been more affected by the adverse weather this winter than anyone anticipated.

"We are all very disappointed that the facility has seen partial closures for so long, and we are working closely with On Track to ensure that the repair works are carried out as quickly as possible and we ensure that ground and surface-water is diverted to prevent this from happening in future.”

Gabrielle Deere from Nsport, added: “Fortunately, the Kids Mountain Bike Course is going ahead this Sunday February 19 and there’s plenty of trail space open that’s perfect for younger visitors to improve their skills.

“We have a busy calendar of activities planned throughout the year when the park is fully open.”

The remaining trails at Northampton Bike Park remain open as usual and are not affected by the repair works.

WNC and Northamptonshire Sport say they will seek to open the west trails as soon as it is safe to do so.

