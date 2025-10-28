Here’s the latest update on the proposed M&S Foodhall at Riverside Retail Park in Northampton.

Plans for a new M&S Foodhall at the former Homebase unit in Riverside Retail Park are still on hold as council officers continue to raise concerns about the impact on traffic.

Over the summer, National Highways raised concerns about the applicant’s (Riverside Retail Limited) traffic modelling, saying predicted queues did not match observed conditions and requesting clearer information on pedestrian crossings and how new and diverted trips were calculated.

A National Highways spokesman said: “We recommend that the application not be determined until this information is reviewed. It is recommended that the application should not be approved for a period of three months from the date of issue… This will enable the applicant to provide the additional information requested.”

The former Homebase unit is being split into two units, one is Wickes and the other is proposed to become an M&S Foodhall.

Now, West Northamptonshire Council has recently submitted its own detailed review of the traffic assessment, which shows that officials are still not satisfied with parts of the traffic study submitted by the developer.

The report lists 15 points that have been reviewed by the council’s highways team. Several key issues remain unresolved, meaning the plan cannot yet move forward.

Officers say they need “clearer information” on how traffic around the site has been measured and predicted.

They also want more evidence to back up the developer’s claims about how many drivers would already be visiting the retail park for other shops, and how many would be making new journeys just for M&S.

The council has also asked for a new “linked” traffic model to be created so that the effects on nearby junctions – including the busy Lumbertubs Interchange – can be properly understood.

Overall, WNC says a number of important issues are still outstanding and more work is needed before it can make a decision.

One would-be shopper has commented on the plans, saying: “M&S will be brilliant for the local area. The management of the traffic in the area already works well, with plenty of parking, and although M&S may bring more people to the area, it can definitely cope with this and will only be a benefit.”

M&S first announced plans in July 2024 to open the new Foodhall in the former Homebase unit at Riverside Retail Park. The store is expected to create about 70 jobs.

The project has been delayed several times, with no date yet confirmed for when a final decision will be made.