Here’s how one major road closure in Northampton has caused chaos for thousands of people – and when it all might be over.

Bridge Street has been partially closed since August 23 following a massive fire at the former Fat Cats Cafe and Balloon Bar building.

Over the last seven months, thousands of people have been affected by this one massive issue as it’s created a knock-on effect throughout the town – here’s how.

Bridge Street has been closed to through traffic since August 23, causing multiple knock-on effects throughout the town

Demolition

This is the major issue. Bridge Street is closed because the building is being demolished and made safe.

The council has confirmed that demolition works have started to make the former Balloon Bar building safe.

The council also said the owner of the building is legally required to carry out the works by April 12 – so, hopefully, the road will reopen by then.

“The works included the installation of façade retaining scaffolding and further work to deal with fire damaged material within the specific parts of the building,” says WNC.

“Work has commenced at the site and the façade retaining scaffolding has been installed and other work is progressing. Assessments will be needed to determine if part of the road can re-open in due course.”

‘Warzone’

One of the main streets into our town looks like a “warzone”, says Nick Pattison from Jackson Stops estate agents.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo in December, Nick said: “It's turning into an eyesore for everyone and a dumping ground for contractors. No foot traffic or cars can get to us, the council is not supporting businesses with rate reductions, and the outlook for the redevelopment of the street is dim for the next few years.

"There are a couple of companies on the street looking to get out and move towards the outskirts of town. We’re staying here, but this is having a negative effect.

"Bridge Street is a major thoroughfare into town and it’s looking like a warzone.”

Electric vehicles riding on the pavement

Electric scooters and bikes, and even mopeds, are reportedly using the pavement as a cut through into the town centre instead of following the diversion in place, which can take an extra five to 10, or more minutes depending on the traffic.

Nick from Jackson Stops said: “I had a client who came to visit me in the office and when she left, she was hit by a passing food delivery e-bike using the pavement because the road was closed. They were going at about 15 – 20mph.

"The council could quite easily move the barriers three feet from the pavement allowing these mopeds to use the road instead of the footpath but they show no interest.”

WNC’s enforcement scheme

By following the diversion, thousands of extra vehicles are having to funnel through one lane turning left at the Victoria Promenade lights, causing chaos most days.

WNC started its yellow hatched box traffic enforcement scheme outside of its One Angel Square headquarters in February, situated in the same route as the diversion.

The scheme uses an automatic number plate camera (ANPR) to catch any motorist who enters and stays in the yellow hatched box outside the council’s headquarters.

Since its inception on February 1 and February 17, the ANPR camera has caught 600 drivers stopped inside the box. If the offences continue at a rate of 600 every two weeks, then WNC can expect to receive £1.1 million a year if everyone paid the maximum £70 fine.

This newspaper asked the council if it was fair to start this scheme while this area is much busier than normal through no fault of motorists. WNC did not directly address this point.

Hospital entrance/exit at Cheyne Walk

With Cheyne Walk being part of the diversion route, life has become extremely harder for those wanting to get in and out of the hospital.