Here's how Northampton's councillors reacted to Liz Truss becoming the new Prime Minister

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton councillors have reacted to the news of Liz Truss being announced as the new Prime Minister after winning the Conservative party leadership.

The 47-year-old beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race to be handed the key to Downing Street. She is the third female Prime Minister, and fourth successive Tory in Number 10.

Here's how councillors at West Northamptonshire Council responded:

Liz Truss (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative councillor James Hill, of the Billing and Rectory Farm ward, said Truss' “number one priority” should be the cost of living crisis.

Councillor Hill tweeted: "Congratulations to Liz Truss on becoming our new Prime Minister. She has a massive job ahead of her - the cost of living crisis must be a top priority.”

He said: "Everything discussed in the leadership contest needs to take a backseat until we get through this (cost of living crisis) because I think we are going to be potentially looking at the biggest crisis ever, really.

“I know the party is quite divided in terms of who they chose... but I think everyone, as a party, we need to get behind Liz Truss and make sure she is able to focus on delivering what we need as a country in order to avoid a real potential crisis going into winter.

“I don't think a General Election is needed right now. Liz Truss isn't seeking a mandate for a massive policy change like Brexit or something like that. I think it would be a distraction from what we need to do at the moment.”

Conservative councillor Adam Brown said: "Congratulations and good luck to Liz Truss. Time for the Conservatives to unite and focus fully on the issues facing our country."

Conservative councillor André Gonzalez de Savage said: "Good luck to the next Prime Minister - the third female PM for GB - Liz Truss. We need delivery and support for our business economy and local government without delay."

However, Labour councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, said the Conservatives are “scraping the bottom of the barrel” with Truss.

Councillor Stone said: "I do think they are scraping the bottom of the barrel. I think she has proved herself to be without any consistent vision, she says whatever it is the Tory right-wing want to hear.

"I think the Tories have done what they did with Boris, they've voted in the one amongst them who has the least competence. I have got absolutely no confidence that she will be able to deal with all the major issues of the day."

Asked what she would like to see happen now, councillor Stone said: "I think we should have a General Election. I think there is so much going on that needs really serious committed attention. I think we've had an absence of Government for two months. I think we need to let the people decide who our next Prime Minister is."

Liberal Democrat Councillor Jonathan Harris, of the Brixworth ward, said on Twitter: "Truss wins as predicted and shows her true colours immediately - walks past Sunak without so much as an acknowledgement or a hand shake.

"Remember that just 81K people voted for Truss to be the leader of the CONselfservatives. That's not even a full Wembley Stadium for a Coldplay concert. She becomes an unelected PM by default.