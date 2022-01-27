Here's how much you will be paying for Northampton Town Council

Northampton Town Council has frozen its portion of the council tax bill.

Councillors agreed on Monday that the average property in Northampton will still pay £48.78 per annum in 2022/23 to the town council, the same as in 2021/22.

The town council makes up just one part of the Council Tax bill in Northampton. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is another, along with Northamptonshire Police and Fire Service. Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold has already said they would be increasing its portion by £15 to pay for extra services. WNC is due to make a decision next month.

Northampton Town Council has agreed its portion of the council tax bill from April

A spokesperson for Northampton Town Council said: "The council was created in April 2021 and has worked hard in its first year to establish itself, provide support and grants to local groups, and deliver fantastic events such as the annual fireworks, Christmas light switch on and Diwali festival.

"The Town Council also has ambitious plans including the enhancement of existing events, and expanding the Northampton in Bloom project. In order to engage further with the community, the council are working with De Montfort University on a Community Needs Audit to better understand what local residents want," the spokesperson said.

"One of the most successful projects this year has been the Community Grants Schemes. Through which funding has been distributed to a variety of organisations, from Spencer Royals FC to assist them in attending a football tournament, to Restore who are based in the town centre and who are providing advice to people who are in financial crisis.

" In 2022/23 the Town Council will increase our grants budget meaning that we have £175,000 in 2022/23 to distribute to local clubs, charities, groups to support the fantastic work they do in our communities," the spokesperson said.

The town council says it has also created an "accommodation reserve". As it begins to consider the options with regards to the Guildhall which is currently owned and maintained by WNC, and whether to look at alternate options in the future.

Councillor Marriott, chair of the council’s policy and finance committee proposed the budget and stating that he was pleased that it delivered on the principle that there would be no increase in the amounts residents have to pay. “This budget takes into account that the council is only eight months old and is still establishing itself. The budget gives us the chance to see what we can deliver in the coming years as service and asset devolution begins to be considered by WNC.”

Councillor Birch who seconded the motion to approve the budget said: “I am delighted that, the 2022/23 Budget was passed with a resounding majority. This is the result of collaboration by all councillors, in the four committees. Our priority is to respond to the needs of our residents and communities, ensuring we get the best value for money whilst building firm foundations for the future.”

Councillor Birch added “the Town Council is already supporting many projects through generous grant schemes and we hope to support residents in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style. Following on from a successful extension of 'Bloom' last year we are continuing to reach out into all town wards.”