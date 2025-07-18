Here’s how much money West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has made in four months from EIGHT traffic enforcement cameras in and around Northampton.

New figures show traffic enforcement cameras across Northampton have brought in more than £370,000 in fines in just four months.

Since February 2024, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has introduced automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at several locations across the town, including St John’s Street, Fishponds Road, Hermitage Way, Deanshanger Road, Marefair, Horseshoe Street, Gold Street and Horse Market.

In the first six months of many of the cameras going live, motorists were given warning notices and no Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs). After the grace period for each location, fines of £70 (reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days) are issued to offending drivers.

The council has now released enforcement figures from March to June 2025. St John’s Street's yellow box junction (pictured) saw 3,418 PCNs issued to motorists and £130,547.50 collected in fines by WNC.

St John’s Street (yellow box junction)

March: 1,028 PCNs – £31,955.51

April: 1,002 PCNs – £38,096.00

May: 887 PCNs – £34,186.18

June: 501 PCNs – £26,309.81

Total: 3,418 PCNs – £130,547.50

Gold Street bus lane

March: 1,341 PCNs – £49,315.00

April: 1,054 PCNs – £29,155.00

May: 1,225 PCNs – £36,715.00

June: 1,688 PCNs – £37,975.00

Total: 5,308 PCNs – £153,160.00

Fishponds Road (banned right turn)

March: 307 PCNs – £7,376.36

April: 302 PCNs – £8,715.71

May: 228 PCNs – £9,908.03

June: 334 PCNs – £9,541.68

Total: 1,171 PCNs – £35,541.78

Marefair (banned left and right turn)

March: 24 PCNs – £245.00 (312 warnings)

April: 26 PCNs – £175.00 (315 warnings)

May: 145 PCNs – £980.00 (200 warnings)

June: 219 PCNs – £5,600.00 (44 warnings)

Total: 414 PCNs – £7,000.00

Horseshoe Street (banned left and right turn)

March: 11 PCNs – £70.00 (90 warnings)

April: 17 PCNs – £70.00 (75 warnings)

May: Seven PCNs – £35.00 (71 warnings)

June: 37 PCNs – £350.00 (34 warnings)

Total: 72 PCNs – £525.00

Horse Market (banned left turn into Gold Street)

April: Two PCNs – £0.00 (26 warnings)

May: Zero PCNs – £0.00 (40 warnings)

June: Two PCNs – £0.00 (10 warnings)

Total: Four PCNs – £0.00

Hermitage Way (restricted route)

March: 42 PCNs – £2,285.00

April: 124 PCNs – £2,605.00

May: 151 PCNs – £4,910.00

June: 147 PCNs – £5,120.00

Total: 464 PCNs – £14,920.00

Deanshanger Road (no entry)

March: 93 PCNs – £2,100.00

April: 106 PCNs – £2,065.00

May: 71 PCNs – £3,850.00

June: 108 PCNs – £3,675.00

Total: 378 PCNs – £11,690.00

In total, across all sites, 11,229 PCNs were issued from March to June 2025, generating £373,384.28 in fines.

A WNC spokesman previously said: "Highway measures such as box junctions, the prohibition of turning movements, and bus lanes are introduced to assist in reducing congestion, improving road safety, and ensuring better flow of traffic and public transport.

"Unfortunately, the police do not have the resources to enforce these measures, which are often ignored by drivers, hence the Government's decision to delegate enforcement powers to Highway Authorities such as West Northamptonshire Council.

"Working with our partners, including the police and bus operators, we made an informed decision to introduce enforcement cameras at these locations. Although they have been in place for some months now and are acting as a deterrent, we continue to see motorists breaching the rules."

