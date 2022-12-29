Here are the top 10 most ticketed streets in Northampton as council hands out more than 36,000 tickets in 2022

A freedom of information request by the Chronicle & Echo has revealed which of Northampton's streets were hit hardest by parking tickets in 2022

West Northamptonshire Council has issued 36,605 parking penalty charge notices (PCN’s) between January 1 and December 19.

Parking tickets in the town are £70 reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days or £50 reduced to £25 if paid within 14 days, according to the council's website.

WNC said it had made just under £800,000 from parking tickets between January 1 and November 7 2022, but it is now likely to be more than that.

Abington Street keeps the top spot after 2,209 yellow tickets were handed out between January 1 and November 7. On the same street in 2021, 1,677 tickets were issued, in 2020, it was 1,663, and in 2019, it was 3,833.

Click through the list to see the top 10 most notorious streets for parking tickets in the town.

1. Abington Street Abington Street was the worst affected street as 2,209 drivers were slapped with yellow tickets between January 1 and November 7

2. St Giles Street St Giles Street was the second worst ticketed street as 1,069 fines were slapped on driver's windscreens between January 1 and November 7

3. Bridge Street Bridge Street saw 960 cars slapped with a fine between January 1 and November 7

4. Wellingborough Road Wellingborough Road came in at number four with 753 tickets handed out by parking wardens between January 1 and November 7