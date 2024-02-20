Have your say on plans to improve air quality in West Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reducing air pollution is vitally important to the local health and environment. All councils have a duty to monitor local air quality to make sure it meets certain standards. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) monitor air quality in several locations across the area.

WNC is in the process of developing Air Quality Action Plan or AQAP which outlines the steps it will take to work towards improving air quality and reducing air pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and businesses across the area are now invited to view the proposals and share their views. People can have their say from Monday 19 February to Sunday 17 March by visiting the WNC website here.

Northampton Terrace

The draft AQAP replaces existing plans from former sovereign councils which have produced positive improvements in air quality and builds on them further. Some of the actions producing positive effects include:

Controls around planning to make sure air quality is considered

Introducing a Low Emission Strategy in Northampton

Reducing vehicle emissions through improved ways and routes of travel

Delivering electric vehicle infrastructure.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Given our bold Net Zero commitments, the Air Quality Action Plan is the first crucial step towards putting measures in place to improve air quality in Northampton, and wider West Northamptonshire.

“As part of the development of the plan, we will be looking at how we can improve air quality as a local authority and how we can support residents in making changes to help achieve these aims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad