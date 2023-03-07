Have your say on a new political map for West Northamptonshire Council

Ward boundaries and the number of West Northamptonshire councillors are both set to change in time for the next local elections in 2025 under proposals by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE).

The LGBCE has published its proposals for changes in West Northants, which would see the number of wards increased from 31 to 34. Seven of those would be one councillor wards, 15 would be two councillor wards, and the remaining 13 would each be served by three councillors – amounting to 76 councillors in total.

A public consultation on the proposals was launched this week, and people have until 15 May to have their say by visiting https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/36573

Some of the recommended ward areas for West Northamptonshire

People can also submit their views by emailing [email protected] or in writing to the following address: West Northamptonshire Review Officer, LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.

The last electoral review in Northamptonshire took place in 2013 and West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) current electoral arrangements are based on those of the previous county council, with 93 councillors serving across 31 wards.

The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing West Northamptonshire to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

Councillor Suresh Patel, Chairman of the Council’s Democracy Standards Committee and the Local Boundary Review Working Group said: “Following the first stage of consultation, we welcome the recommendations from the Commission and the outline proposals.

"The next stage in the consultation provides a great opportunity for our residents and businesses to have their say and help shape our future electoral landscape.

"We want the best outcome possible for West Northamptonshire from the Commission’s review so I would everyone to look at the plans and ensure their views help to shape the best outcome for our area.”

The review is expected to end in late 2023, once the LGBCE has made its recommendations to government and an Order is laid in Parliament to change the legislation and make the new electoral arrangements.