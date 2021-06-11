Harry Dunn family grateful to Boris Johnson for bringing up Northamptonshire tragedy with President Biden

Harry Dunn's mother says they are grateful to the Prime Minister for bringing up the Northamptonshire teenager's case with the United States president.

Boris Johnson reiterated to Joe Biden that the UK wants to see justice done for the family ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall yesterday (Thursday, June 10), according to No 10.

Mr Biden's one-year-old daughter Amy and then-wife Neilia died in a car crash in 1972 and Harry's family hope he will be more sympathetic to their pleas than Donald Trump was.

Harry Dunn

Charlotte Charles said: "We are incredibly grateful that Harry’s case is being taken so seriously as to be raised on the eve of the G7 meeting with so many worldwide crises going on.

"We very much hope that President Biden takes a different view to the previous administration given his deeply personal connection to the case having suffered loss in similar circumstances."

Harry, 19, from Charlton, was killed in a crash with American Anne Sacoolas driving on the wrong side of the road outside Croughton in August, 2019.

The driver controversially claimed diplomatic immunity as her husband was working for the US government at RAF Croughton and left the country.

United States President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall yesterday (Thursday, June 10) ahead of the G7 summit. Photo: Getty Images

She has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the US State Department has repeatedly refused to extradite her.

Harry's family has challenged Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity claim in the High Court, which was dismissed but will be heard in the Court of Appeal, and sued her in the US.

Mrs Charles added: "We are all suffering intensely as a family and really need a resolution as soon as possible and now await to hear from the Crown Prosecution Service as to what steps they plan to take next.

"We have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes having dialogue with as many people on both sides of the Atlantic as possible and believe that these efforts will help us in our search for justice.

Harry Dunn's family (L-R) Bruce Charles, Charlotte Charles, Ciaran Charles, Radd Seiger, Tracey Dunn and Tim Dunn