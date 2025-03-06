Greyfriars redevelopment takes step forward as company selected to lead project with work predicted to begin in 2027

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has agreed to partner with English Cities Fund for the development of Greyfriars, with construction predicted to begin in 2027.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The largest brownfield regeneration site in West Northamptonshire, on the site of a former bus station demolished more than a decade ago, is another step closer to delivery. A partner for the development has been formally appointed.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has authorised a partnership with the English Cities Fund (ECF) to transform Greyfriars, Northampton, into a high-quality, mixed use development with more than 1,000 new homes, commercial and community spaces, and cultural and leisure opportunities. The council has stated that the project would create thousands of jobs and more than £1 billion in economic benefits, as well as re-imagining derelict buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture, and leisure, told the chamber on Tuesday evening (March 4) that the brownfield site offered “an extraordinary canvas” to reimagine the town centre. The core area includes the former Greyfriars Bus Station, the Mayorhold and Victoria Street car parks, Corn Exchange, Belgrave House, East and West Islands, and the Northgate Bus Station.

The redevelopment could see a new arts and culture hub, innovative workplaces, homes and a new outdoor Amphitheatre in the town centre.

“I’m delighted to present what I believe is the most significant regeneration opportunity for Northampton in a generation,” he continued. “The Greyfriars development represents a pivotal moment in our town’s evolution and a chance to create lasting prosperity for our communities.

“We’re not just about building structures, we’re building a place where people want to live, work and spend their leisure time. The partnership with the English Cities Fund gives me confidence that we can deliver on this vision.

“Their track record on delivering similar areas in Salford and Plymouth demonstrates their ability to overcome viability challenges and create high-quality developments that stand the test of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial designs for the Greyfriars project were released last year, including a multi-purpose arts and culture venue, workplaces, mixed-use homes and an outdoor amphitheatre and park. It also hopes to create stronger links from the site to Market Square and the wider town centre.

Illustrative depictions of the proposed outdoor amphitheatre to landmark the new public spaces.

Much of the land proposed is in the council’s ownership, but some third-party properties will have to be acquired to complete the redevelopment. The council confirmed that it would be willing to exercise its compulsory purchase powers to facilitate the Greyfriars development if necessary.

Cllr Lister added that the development agreement with ECF would be finalised by summer, moving into another public engagement consultation in autumn. A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in spring 2026 and construction is predicted to begin in 2027.

So far, the pre-development planning has cost £550,000, which will be footed by ECF. WNC has said the development is a long-term transformational place-making project that would leverage more than £350m of public and private sector investment into Northampton town centre.