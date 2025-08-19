Green Party urges Reform-led West Northants Council to u-turn on net zero targets

The Green Party will make an impassioned plea to Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council this evening, Tuesday, to make a u-turn on their decision to scrap net zero targets.

Last month, the new administration said it wanted to “refocus” the council’s sustainability commitments and prioritise public resources towards delivering practical projects for residents. During a cabinet meeting, members voted to revoke pledges to reach net zero operational emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045.

That decision has now been called in and will be discussed tonight at a meeting in Towcester.

Co-chair of West Northamptonshire Green Party, Dave Pearson, will make a speech urging Reform councillor to reconsider their “incoherent decision”.

One Angel Square, Northampton. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

In it, he is due to reflect on his own experience of living and working in conflict zones alongside people doing their best to make the right decisions in a time of crisis:

“I know the importance of leadership in a crisis,” Mr Pearson’s statement says.

“Local government plays an important leadership role in addressing the climate and ecological crises. Research shows that the British people want the government to lead, and even to speed up climate action. We don’t want to be left alone to face and tackle the climate crisis as isolated individuals.

“We need a collective narrative from our leaders. One that sets out the scale of the challenge and the opportunity for action. A narrative that shows how we can rise to the challenge together. Scrapping interim net zero targets doesn’t just undermine that narrative, it destroys it,” Mr Pearson’s statement adds.

“People are worried that the transition will cost them money they don’t have, and they want to benefit from the funding that climate projects can bring to the area. Leaders must design policies that ensure everyone has well-insulated homes, stable and affordable energy bills, and viable public transport options.

“Renewable energy is very popular, and research shows that the majority of people support their local authority approving new solar and wind projects.

“The oil companies have done an excellent job of undermining the transition. They have taken a neutral scientific measurement, “net zero” and turned it into a weapon in their culture war. They’re heavily funding political parties that will scrap net zero for them. The vast majority of British people want intensified political action on climate, but many assume that their fellow citizens do not.

“In this climate crisis we need good leadership from courageous, well-informed people. People unafraid to attend climate crisis training. People unafraid to disobey orders, and do what is right.

“I urge this committee to refer this decision back to the Cabinet for them to reconsider,” his statement concludes.

Speaking last month after the decision was made, WNC leader, Mark Arnull, said that the authority “simply can’t afford net zero”, but that it was still fully committed to creating a more sustainable West Northants and looking after the local environment.

“The previous administration set no budget to fund net zero, and instead set undeliverable targets that if attempted, would likely send the council bust,” he added.

“In scrapping our net zero goals, it’s going to enable us to deliver better for people and better local outcomes for residents and businesses. We’re going to make decisions that do withstand criticism, but they do deliver value and above all they serve our residents.”