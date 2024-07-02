Green light to convert home in Northampton into six-person HMO despite 34 objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert a home in Northampton into a six-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been approved by the council, despite receiving more than 30 objections from nearby residents.

The two-storey home in Bush Hill, Weston Favell, will be increased from a four-bed family home into a five-bed shared house. All rooms will have their own en-suites. A communal kitchen area and garden will be provided downstairs.

In total, 34 objections were lodged by disapproving members of the public. They raised a number of concerns.

One resident who branded the plans “appalling” said: “Northampton has become the HMO capital of the East Midlands, the town is unbelievably bad now and the filthy, litter strewn roads off the Kettering Road and the Wellingborough Road towards Abington Square appear to be creeping this way.

Residents of Bush Hill pushed back against proposals to convert another family home into a HMO, but plans were ultimately approved.

“The vast majority of residents care about their homes on Bush Hill. Please think about this application and try to help the mainly local residents to keep at least some of Northampton fit to let their children walk along the streets.

“There is not much left in Northampton to be proud of and surely this degradation has got to stop some time.”

Another wrote: “We have already had one family home changed into an HMO and have seen the negative impacts on the community already.

“The proposal to grant a second property with, what is frankly an excessive and rapacious, number of bedrooms will only continue a downward trend in the sense of community and ultimately house prices.”

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says there is only one other HMO in a 50 metre radius and the converted property would therefore fall within housing type thresholds.

Comments from the Local Highway Authority state that the area is known to be heavily parked, yet only one on-site parking space is indicated. They added that it would be hard to refuse on the basis of parking due to its proximity to travel networks and local amenities and that there is no evidence to support that all proposed residents would own cars.

The council also added that there is no evidence to suggest that the tenants would create any more impact than other residential occupiers.