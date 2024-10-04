Green light given for plans to build 101 student flats in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has approved plans to build 101 student flats on an unused car park in Northampton town centre.

Plans to revitalise the brownfield site on College Street into a five-story apartment block for University of Northampton students were first submitted in 2022. They went before the planning committee on Thursday, October 3, for a final time.

The applicant, Zone, also recently completed the conversion of the former Debenhams in Drapery into 201 student flats. Blueprints for the new site on College Street also share similarities with their other scheme.

The proposals went before the council’s planning committee in July this year but came to a standstill due to concerns from a nearby nightclub over possible noise complaints.

An artist's impression of what the proposed student flats block on College St could look like. (Image: Zone)

Neighbouring LGBTQ+ bar Boston Clipper raised concerns that the noise mitigation from their property into the student flats was not robust enough, which could lead to them receiving complaints from tenants. They say this would put their business at risk.

Daniel Edwards, owner of The Boston, pleaded with the planning committee to refuse the application. He said that he had found numerous issues with the developer’s proposed noise mitigation scheme and felt that WNC officers had not reported his concerns appropriately.

He said: “The noise mitigation strategy is entirely contingent on windows being closed when the Boston is open. The idea that occupants will not open their windows at night time because they have access to mechanical ventilation is out of touch with reality, creating a situation which could lead to the closure of a cherished local venue for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The future of Northampton’s last remaining LGBTQ+ entertainment venue and my livelihood hang in the balance.”

Illustration of the student flats, showing them overlooking St Katherines Gardens (Image: Zone)

Planning officers explained that proposed tenants would be given information about the opening hours of the nightclub to proposed tenants prior to moving in. They said while the measures can never fully prohibit the potential for noise complaints, in their opinion, the applicant has done all that it can reasonably be expected to.

Manager of the nearby Mercure Hotel also attended the meeting to speak in support of the plans.

James Simpson said: “We’ve just gone through a significant investment at the hotel to make us a four star hotel. St Katherine’s Gardens, attached to the hotel and the College St proposal, is a big area of anti-social behaviour.

“The antisocial behaviour of that park and the unsightliness of that park is very much a deterrent and a factor of [guests] not returning back to Northampton.

“The proposal I see would be a significant amount of windows and openings overlooking the park which in itself has proven to historically help support the reduction of anti-social behaviour.

“The hundred students that it could accommodate would also support the local economy which is obviously a key focus of the regeneration of Northampton itself.”

Northampton Town Council also supports the proposal, viewing the development as positive and likely to reduce the need for HMOs in the town.

Members decided to approve the plans, in line with officer recommendations.