Green light for 73-bed care home within wider development in Northamptonshire town

A council has backed plans to build a new 73-bed care home within a large residential extension to a Northamptonshire town.

Towcester Care Limited applied for permission to build the facility, which will be principally used for dementia care, as part of the 3,000-home residential development to the south of the market town. The care home site will be located on a prominent corner of Redcar Road and Long Morris, which is next to the new primary school and mixed-use centre.

The plans went to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on Tuesday November 19 for approval. Blueprints indicate the care facility will be three storeys tall, with an outdoor residents’ garden, ambulance drop off area and car parking.

Each of the 73 resident rooms will have their own ensuite bathrooms and a communal lounge and dining facility will be located on each floor to create smaller homely groups.

An artist's impression of what the care home will look like.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, planning agent Bob Woollard said: “This project represents a significant step forward towards delivering a much-needed care and support for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“This facility’s more than just a building, it’s designed to be a true home for its residents. It aims to provide a safe, comfortable and dignified environment for elderly residents, ensuring they receive the best possible care in later life.”

In total, the home will provide 27 parking spaces, including three EV charging bays, three disabled bays and an ambulance bay. Towcester Town Council lodged an objection to the project on the basis that the parking provision was “nowhere near sufficient” for the care home, resulting in potential traffic congestion and potential on street-parking issues.

The council’s highways department reported that the provision was at the rate of other similar-sized developments and said that calculations showed it would have sufficient space, particularly as residents would not have their own vehicles.

In addition to providing care home spaces for elderly residents, the facility will also create around 75 full-time equivalent jobs for people moving into the new residential extension. The plans were unanimously approved by the WNC strategic planning panel.