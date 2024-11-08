Green light for 68-bed care home in Northamptonshire village despite objections

Plans to build a care complex for elderly people and children with special needs in a Northamptonshire village have been given the green light despite dozens of objections.

A vacant piece of land in Long Bucky near the railway station, to the south of Bakers Lane, can now be used for a 68-bed care home and 17 extra care units. Applicant Just Pubs Ltd says the new facility aims to support both elderly residents and children aged between five and 18 with special needs, with staff available to offer one-on-one care.

The two-and-a-half-story elderly persons’ care home will be situated on the east of the site, and the one-bed assisted living bungalows will be separated to the west. Just Pubs Ltd has confirmed that the site would create 80 full-time equivalent jobs in total.

The proposals offer 46 parking spaces in total, with 27 parking bays intended for the care home and a further 19 spaces for the care units. There have been 27 letters of objection to the care facility as concerns have been raised around the level of parking, the impact on local medical services and clogged-up roads.

CGI illustration of the proposed care bungalows in Long Buckby.

Malcolm Sniders, chair of the Buckby Meadows Residents Association told the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning hearing: “The key concern relates to parking provision both on and off-site. The staff required to support these 85 people, plus their visitors will surely require more than the 46 spaces despite the views of the applicant.

“The number of visitors, both professionals and relatives and friends is likely to be high given the mix of elderly people and children. Additional parking needs to be provided either on-site or by reaching an agreement for off-site parking.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, a WNC ward councillor for the area, also raised concerns that people were already parking “nefariously” on the surrounding street rather than in the nearby train station car park.

A resident of Moore Close, which backs on to the development directly behind the care home, said: “The scale of the main care home building is vast in comparison to any of the properties neighbouring the site. I still think the proposed development, even having moved the main building, represents a loss of light to those homes and a loss of privacy as well.”

CGI illustration of the proposed care home in Long Buckby.

Just Pubs Ltd says the development is “much-needed” in Long Buckby. A representative speaking at the meeting said that permissions were previously granted on appeal for an almost “identical” scheme and that no concerns around parking were raised.

The plans were ultimately approved by the council on Wednesday, November 6.