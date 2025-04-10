Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert a classic Victorian house into a nine-bed HMO next to a nursery in a “family area” of Northampton have been approved – despite objections from residents.

Proposals to convert the three-storey 399 Wellingborough Road, opposite Abington Park and next to The Parade Day Nursery, were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) this month (April).

The applicant, Augusta Investments (Midlands) Limited, believes the proposals meet an important need for housing in the area.

The applicant said: “(WNC’s) Northampton Local Plan Part 2 acknowledges that houses in multiple occupation continue to contribute towards Northampton’s housing supply and play a vital role within the community.”

399 Wellingborough Road (left) has been given planning permission by WNC to be converted into a nine-bed HMO. The property is next to a children's nursery.

According to the applicant, there will be only minor internal changes to the property and no external changes, meaning the character of the street scene and area will remain unchanged. There will be no parking provision as part of the plans.

WNC's Local Plan says HMOs are mainly for people seeking short- to medium-term lettings, including students, young professionals, low-income groups, and international migrants. It is not known what demographic will move into this site.

The applicant’s company was formed in December 2024, with the application submitted the following month.

Eight residents, along with Northampton Town Council (NTC) and Labour councillor Zoe Smith, objected to the plans.

Councillor Smith said: “I have concerns regarding the impact on residential amenity with increased comings and goings, the impact on parking, and its proximity to a Day Nursery in terms of increased parking and traffic pressures and the safety implications for the children at the nursery.”

A Northampton Town Council spokeswoman said: “This application is considered overdevelopment. There is no parking for the occupants, and the HMO is located next to a nursery school. We would ask that this application be refused.”

Objectors raised several concerns. One said: “There is great concern in the application for this property to be converted into a HMO. With almost all properties being family housing along this area opposite the park, it’s unsuitable to create a new HMO. It’s even more concerning that next door is a nursery. Changing this property to a HMO could potentially put young children at risk.”

Another said: “Parking is very limited outside these properties. With accommodation for nine additional rooms, potentially housing up to 20 people, this could mean 20 cars being linked to the property.”

Another wrote: “There is no parking for such a development, and turning classic properties into HMOs detracts from the feel of an area. A policy change is needed to help planners refuse these money-grabbing applications. Save the town, turn this down!”

If the landlord were to rent out the rooms at £600 a month each, they would make £5,500 a month and £65,000 a year.

Despite the objections, WNC has approved the plans and said the plans are “acceptable”.

Explaining the decision, WNC said: “The proposed development is considered acceptable without having an undue adverse impact on highway safety, residential amenity, or flood risk, and would not result in an overconcentration of similar uses.”