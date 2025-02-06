A Government minister has visited a Northampton charity on Time To Talk Day to see the benefits of a social prescribing programme, which helps those suffering with their mental health by easing them back into work.

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, RT Hon Liz Kendall MP, visited Workbridge in Bedford Road on Thursday (February 6), and spoke to charity representatives and people who have been taking part in a mental health social prescribing programme.

The initiative at Workbridge, which is the vocational and educational part of mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare, was developed to help people who have been unable to work due to mental ill health, by easing them back into employment.

The visit comes as the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published new research, which shows that many sick and disabled people say they want to work to help boost their living standards – but are not given the right support.

Left to right: Dr Sanjith Kamath, St Andrew’s Healthcare's executive medical director, Liz Kendall and Jenny Lane Workbridge education manager.

Ms Kendall said: “Today’s report shows that the broken benefits system is letting down people with mental health conditions who want to work. People claiming Health and Disability benefits have been classed by the system as ‘can’t work’ and shut out of jobs and have been ignored – when they’ve been crying out for support.

“That is a serious failure. It’s bad for people, bad for businesses, which miss out on considerable talent, and bad for the economy. For young people in particular, being out of work can have a scarring effect that lasts a lifetime.

“On Time to Talk day, it’s time to change how we support people with long-term health conditions, such as a mental health condition, so that they have a fair chance and choice to work.”

Prison officer Teresa Hawkins is on long term sickness leave, but would really like to return to work when she feels well enough.

Liz Kendall at Workbridge.

The 48-year-old, who has been attending the five-week programme at Workbridge, said: “I’ve been off work for three months now and all I’d been doing was sitting at home, overthinking, which wasn’t doing me any good. My social prescriber gave me a list of courses in Northampton to help get me out of the house and I liked the sound of the artwork course at Workbridge.

“It took a lot of courage for me to walk through the door on the first day – I was very nervous as I didn’t know what to expect, I almost didn’t come – but I’m so glad I did because if I didn’t have this course I would be getting up late every day. It’s helped give my day structure and a reason to get up. The course tutors are so lovely and friendly, I feel like this is a safe place for me.”

The programme was made possible courtesy of a £60,000 grant provided through the central Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) via West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The programme is part of a wider initiative aimed at enhancing local skills and fostering positive change within the community.

Those who sign up are supported by skilled tutors, helping them to realise their potential. Participants are given the opportunity to learn new skills, understand more about resilience and gain confidence, which is hoped will assist them in gaining employment.

Teresa added: “This course has really helped me. I’ve met some like-minded people, learnt some new skills and I don’t feel as hopeless as I used to. I live with my daughter and she’s seen me so low, and it’s always her that picks up the pieces. I desperately want to get better so she can go live her life.

“This programme is helping me to heal and for the first time in a long time, I’ve got hope for my future. I want to go back to work eventually and the people here are helping me as I’m getting back all the social skills that I had lost from being at home all day.”

Dr Sanjith Kamath St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Deputy CEO and Executive Medical Officer, said: “As the largest mental health charity in the UK, we are committed to amplifying the voices of those who have complex mental health needs. We know that stigma around mental health remains a major barrier to people getting the support they need and this can be even worse for those with complex challenges.

“Across the UK more than a million people are waiting for mental health services. Too often, long waiting lists and a lack of early intervention mean that people’s mental health worsens, making it harder for them to stay in or return to work. There is an urgent need for parity of esteem between mental and physical health, so that people receive the right support at the right time. We must act to ensure timely, accessible care for all.

“This vital support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) means we’re able to offer courses to those most in need helping people rebuild confidence, gain new skills, and take positive steps toward employment in a welcoming and supportive environment."

Referrals to the Workbridge vocational programme can be made via the Wellbeing Launchpad through Social Prescription or the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP). Self-referrals can also be accepted if the person meets the criteria.

The programme is still running and open to people living with mental illness, autism, learning disability or brain injury.