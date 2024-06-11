Friday (June 7) marked the deadline for candidate nominations, meaning the full list of candidates has now been confirmed.

Northampton North, South Northamptonshire and Daventry have all seen long-standing Conservative Members of Parliament (MP) stand down in the run up to this election. Michael Ellis, Dame Andrea Leadsom and Chris Heaton-Harris all announced that they would not be standing, so at least three out of the four parliamentary seats in the West Northamptonshire area will have a new MP.

The only current MP who will stand in 2024 is Conservative Andrew Lewer for Northampton South.

Northampton North and South both have seven candidates on the ballot paper, Northamptonshire South has eight and Daventry has five.

The General Election will take place on July 4, 2024. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday June 18. Register to vote on the gov.uk website. Voters are reminded that they will need a valid form of voter ID. A full list of acceptable forms of ID can be found here.

Below are all the candidates standing for the four seats across Northampton and Daventry in the General Election 2024, listed in alphabetical order (as per surnames) within the constituencies.

Further coverage will follow in the coming weeks, including what each candidate has planned for big issues in each constituency.

Northampton North

Antony Antoniou Standing for Reform UK in the Northampton North seat.

Eishar Bassan Standing for the Green party in the Northampton North seat.