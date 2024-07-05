General Election 2024 in Northampton in pictures: How the count unfolded

Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:51 BST
Labour take both Northampton North and Northampton South but Tories retain Daventry and South Northamptonshire

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at the West Northamptonshire count to capture all of the drama as it unfolded at the count.

Here are some of Kirsty’s pictures.

Votes arrive at the count

1. Election 2024: West Northamptonshire

Votes arrive at the countPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

Crates filled with votes arrive at the count

2. Election 2024: West Northamptonshire

Crates filled with votes arrive at the countPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

Counters start to go through the votes as they arrive

3. Election 2024: West Northamptonshire

Counters start to go through the votes as they arrivePhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

The votes arrive from across the region

4. Election 2024: West Northamptonshire

The votes arrive from across the regionPhoto: Kirsty Edmonds

