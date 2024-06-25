GENERAL ELECTION 2024: Candidates across Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire speak out ahead of going to the polls
Three out of the four West Northamptonshire seats will be occupied by new politicians after this year’s election. Long-standing Conservatives Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire) and Michael Ellis (Northampton North), all announced they would not stand for re-election in 2024.
So that means there are new faces on the political scene in Northampton.
In a bid to find out what they intend to do for the area if they are elected, this newspaper reached out to all 27 candidates battling for the MP seats in Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire. We asked the candidates in each constituency-specific questions to each of the candidates. Not all of the candidates responded, but most did.
An article detailing the responses from candidates from each constituency was then published to help voters decide which name to put a cross next to on polling day.
For ease, we have now published this round-up article, so all the links are in one place.
Find below a link to each article relating to the four West Northamptonshire constituencies
And don’t forget – you will need valid photo ID to be able to vote on July 4.
