Future of prominent town centre building to be decided as plans for national leather centre in Northampton fall through

Plans to bring a council building in a 'prominent' town centre location back into consistent use will be made later this year, after proposals to build a new Centre for Leather fell through

Albion House, which sits next to the St John’s multi-storey car park on Victoria Promenade, was earmarked to become a place for all things leather after the defunct Northampton Borough Council agreed to sell the building to a charitable trust nearly five years ago.

The sale was supposed to see the building become a national leather conservation centre, as well as offering a space for University students on design and leather courses to train.

A WNC spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that it still owns Albion House and is “exploring future options for the site”, with the Leather Museum proposal not proceeding.

They added: “The council is committed to ensuring that this prominent location contributes positively to Northampton town centre and is hopeful that a decision for the site will be made later in the year.”

The four-storey building was originally purchased by the borough council in 2015 for £500,000. It is currently only partly occupied, with parts used by WNC for storage.

The upper floor was previously let to a commercial tenant and used as offices, however they vacated in September 2024. There is also currently a Telecoms operator with equipment and masts on the roof, who is due to vacate in December.

Since the final commercial tenant moved out last year, WNC said maintenance costs have reduced and the building is being kept part-compliant for roof access at a price tag of £3,950 per year.

The council has said that it is currently making plans for the future of the site, once all existing uses have come to an end.