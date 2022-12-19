Further Homes for Ukraine funding welcomed by West Northamptonshire Council

West Northamptonshire Council has welcomed the Government’s announcement of additional funding to continue support for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

This week the Government announced it was increasing ‘thank you’ payments to £500 per month for those hosting Ukrainians beyond 12 months and has committed to fund this until the second anniversary of their arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also earmarked £150m in the next financial year to help tackle homelessness and is providing £500m for purchase of housing stock to accommodate Ukrainian and Afghan nationals fleeing conflict.

Ukraine and Union Flags fly side-by-side in front of Northampton's Guildhall.

As a consequence, the amount provided to the council for support services is being reduced from £10,500 to £5,900 per person entering the UK from the start of 2023.

Cllr David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and regulatory services, said: “We really welcome this development, it will doubtless help us to continue supporting our visitors from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many families in West Northamptonshire have opened their homes and their hearts to people fleeing terrifying developments in their own countries, and we just can’t thank them enough.

“The Government’s pledge to increase the ‘thank you’ payments from £350 to £500 per month certainly goes some way toward helping keep the good work going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also great to see that the Government has recognised the need to help fund temporary measures to prevent homelessness, and to address the long-term needs through the purchase of much needed housing.”

The council will be working with partners at a local and regional level to ensure the additional resources are used in the most effective way to support those now living here under the Ukrainian and Afghan resettlement schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of those from Afghanistan continue to be housed in temporary accommodation, while Homes for Ukraine placed many new arrivals with host families.