Further 278 homes fully approved by West Northants Council on land between Harpole and Duston as huge expansion continues

The western expansion to the town concerns land at Norwood Farm, located between Harpole and Duston. The proposal, which came forward as a reserved matters application, sought permission to begin building 278 homes, moving into the second phase of the residential development.

Outline permission for the full expansion was granted in 2020 for the total 1,900 homes and associated infrastructure including a local centre, retail spaces, a primary school and public open space. Detailed reserved matters plans must be given the go-ahead before the building of individual parcels can begin.

The approved parcel of homes will offer a range of properties from one to four-beds, including 139 affordable dwellings. Councillors were informed at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday (May 27) that developers had put forward 92 more affordable homes than initially required in this project, which would add to the overall number of affordable units across the entire development.

Parking spaces will be provided for each home, with the number of spaces dependent on the size of the home, and visitor parking bays will be provided on the street. The proposals also include a number of areas of public open space around the edge of the site.

The second phase of homes is located in the north-west corner of the Norwood Farm residential expansion, which is bisected by New Sandy Lane. Housing developers Vistry Group will be in charge of the latest addition to the project.

Access to the new parcel of homes will be from the Sandy Lane Relief Road, which joins New Sandy Lane in Duston and the A4500 near Harpole. The controversial route has faced many delays over the years, however West Northants Council (WNC) confirmed that it would be completed by the end of May this year.

The plans were heard at the first planning meeting since Reform UK gained overall control of WNC. Only six out of 13 members were present, as some were unable to attend and others couldn’t take part due to outstanding training requirements.

The plans were unanimously approved by the committee

