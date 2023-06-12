Fuming Northampton resident blasts 'shambles' council as controversial children's home is given the go ahead

Furious residents lashed out at councillors after they approved a plan to open a children’s home in their quiet Northampton neighbourhood.

Some said they had been left “terrified” by the plan to house up to four children aged eight to 18 in the dormer bungalow in Greenhills Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Therapeutic Homes’ (RTH) Hannah Farrell said her company had been asked by West Northamptonshire Council to house children in a safe environment.

Residents said they had been left “terrified” by the plan to house up to four children aged eight to 18 in the dormer bungalow in Greenhills Road.

She said potential residents cannot live with their parents due to abuse they have suffered.

“We think that they deserve a family life, which is what we want to offer,” she told the council’s north planning committee.

The company already runs another home, also in Northampton.

But on being told West Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee had unanimously approved the application, one angry objector swore and shouted that councillors had made a ‘serious mistake’ and told them that they were ‘a shambles’, before swearing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chairman Councillor Jamie Lane told the man that he was being recorded and livestreamed on YouTube.

The man said: “Oooh, that’s nice, isn’t it, eh? I’ll have to watch it back.” He then used yet more offensive language.

Cllr Lane thanked him for his comments.

Neighbours and Kingsthorpe North councillor Sam Rumens warned the extended bungalow could lead to more traffic in the quiet area.

A neighbour said they feared their property being overlooked while others complained about what they said would be a “massive overdevelopment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RTH now has permission to extend the house to create four bedrooms. A bedroom will be built in the roof space and another can replace a conservatory.

The house’s garage can be converted into a utility room, office and bathroom.