Fresh plans submitted to build huge solar farm on land the size of 80 football pitches near Northampton

Fresh plans have been submitted to build huge solar farm on land the size of 80 football pitches near Northampton.

A revised plan to build a major solar farm on farmland near Gayton village has been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The application, submitted by renewable energy company Anesco Ltd, outlines a proposal for a 46.41 megawatt solar farm across two parcels of agricultural land on either side of Milton Road, covering around 57.4 hectares (roughly 140 acres).

Developers say the site could help power more than 12,500 homes a year and make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s climate goals.

If approved, the solar panels and infrastructure would be in place for 40 years, after which the land would be fully restored to agricultural use.

The development would include rows of ground-mounted solar panels, transformers, control rooms, fencing, and newly planted landscaping to help screen the site. A new public footpath would also be introduced through the southern part of the land, offering improved local access.

This new application comes after a previous version of the project was rejected by the Secretary of State in March 2024, despite support from a planning inspector. Concerns at the time included the visual impact of the northern parcel of the site on the Grand Union Canal Conservation Area and the nearby Grade II-listed Turnover Bridge.

In direct response, Anesco’s revised scheme has removed solar panels from areas near the canal and heritage assets, introduced landscape buffers, and reduced the overall footprint of the solar farm to lessen its visual and environmental impact.

Anesco said in a statement: “The revised scheme mitigates previous concerns and delivers compelling public benefits

"The proposal will utilise a renewable energy source to generate electricity, which will be supplied to both domestic and commercial consumers via the local distribution network.

"A solar farm of this scale will power thousands of homes and result in significant carbon savings per annum. It will play a very significant role in enabling combating climate change and the move towards a low carbon future.”

What the project will deliver, according to Anesco:

Clean power for 12,561 homes each year

Cuts 11,216 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing thousands of petrol cars from the road

94 percent net gain in biodiversity, through planting wildflowers, hedgerows, and habitat creation

A new footpath set within landscaped green space for walkers

Only 13 percent of the site uses higher-grade farmland, with the majority on lower-grade land

Updated assessments show no harm to protected heritage sites or buildings

Entire development is temporary and reversible, allowing full return to farming in future

According to plans, the panels will be mounted on fixed frames, standing around 2.8 metres tall, and construction is expected to take 10 to 12 months, using a mix of powered equipment and manual labour. Work will be restricted to Monday–Saturday, 8am–6pm, with no activity on Sundays or bank holidays.

The electricity generated would feed directly into the local network via an existing substation and 132kV power line nearby, which Anesco says is a key reason the location was chosen.

Anesco believes the updated design strikes a better balance between meeting climate goals and protecting the character of the area. They argue that the public benefits far outweigh any remaining concerns.

A decision on the application is due by December 5.