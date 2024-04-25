Free Voi e-scooter rides for voters across Northamptonshire on polling day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters across Northamptonshire travelling to polling stations for the upcoming election can claim free e-scooter rides.

Voi, which operates rentable, red e-scooters across Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Wellingborough, is offering free rides to polling stations on Thursday May 2, 2024.

Voters will go to polls to elect the new Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner (PFCC). Candidates standing are Labour’s Danielle Stone, Ana Savage Gunn from the Liberal Democrats and Conservative Martyn Emberson. A hustings is set to take place at the University of Northampton today (Thursday April 25). Ms Savage Gunn and Ms Stone have confirmed their attendance. Mr Emberson has said he is unavailable.

Voters travelling to polling stations on Thursday May 2 are eligible for two free, 15-minute rides.

Voters are eligible for two 15 minute rides on May 2 and should enter code VOTE to their Voi app digital wallet and activate it on polling day.

Jim Hubbard, senior policy manager, Voi UK, said: “We’ve been pleased by the local support of e-scooters and e-bikes in cities ranging from London to Liverpool, and in return, we’re encouraging voters to participate in local democracy by offering free rides on May 2.”

Polls will open across Northamptonshire for voting on the commissioner role at 7am on Thursday May 2.

Voters are reminded that they will need a valid form of photographic ID.

The three candidates are battling to take over from current and disgraced PFCC, Stephen Mold, who announced he would not stand for re-election following an incident where he called preferred chief fire officer, Nikki Watson, a b****.

Ms Watson is also subject to an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation regarding her conduct while working for Avon and Somerset Police. Her appointment to the role in Northamptonshire has been delayed until the conclusion of the investigation.