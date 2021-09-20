Free broadband and refurbished laptops suggested to help vulnerable young adults in Northamptonshire

Two councillors have proposed motions for an upcoming West Northamptonshire Council meeting with IT schemes to support care leavers.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone has suggested the local authority provides a year’s free broadband for all young people leaving care for the meeting on Thursday (September 23).

While fellow Labour councillor Jamal Alwahabi wants the council to recycle all unwanted electronic devices to be refurbished and given to those who cannot afford them, such as poor families, young people, and care leavers.

Labour councillors at West Northamptonshire Council, Danielle Stone and Jamal Alwahabi

Councillor Stone's motion states: "The authority recognises the many challenges faced by care leavers.

"We have shown our commitment to them by taking away the burden of council tax for all care leavers until they reach the age of 25 years.

"We now commit to the provision of one year’s free broadband for all young people leaving care, for the first 12 months."

And Councillor Alwahabi's motion reads: "West Northamptonshire Council is a new authority and committed to change and transformation where it will benefit our most vulnerable residents.

"The pandemic has highlighted the need for more IT resources for children living in disadvantaged circumstances.