Four more strike dates confirmed for EMAS workers across Northamptonshire

Four more days of ambulance strikes have been confirmed as some employees at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) working across Northamptonshire plan to walk out.

GMB Union says its ambulance workers are “angry” and that they are “left with no choice but industrial action” as the pay dispute with the Government continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union’s EMAS members will strike again on February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20.

More strike days have been anncounced by a union representing some East Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

This follows strike action on December 21, 2022 and January 11, 2023. Unite is also due to walk out on Monday (January 23) and expected to announce another strike day.

Rachel Harrison GMB national secretary said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the face of Government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s up to this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”