News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Four more strike dates confirmed for EMAS workers across Northamptonshire

The union says its members have been “left with no choice but industrial action”

By Carly Odell
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 2:13pm

Four more days of ambulance strikes have been confirmed as some employees at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) working across Northamptonshire plan to walk out.

GMB Union says its ambulance workers are “angry” and that they are “left with no choice but industrial action” as the pay dispute with the Government continues.

Hide Ad

The union’s EMAS members will strike again on February 6 and 20 and March 6 and 20.

More strike days have been anncounced by a union representing some East Midlands Ambulance Service staff.
Most Popular

This follows strike action on December 21, 2022 and January 11, 2023. Unite is also due to walk out on Monday (January 23) and expected to announce another strike day.

Rachel Harrison GMB national secretary said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

Hide Ad

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now.

“Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days.

Hide Ad

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

Read More
What patients can expect as East Midlands Ambulance Service staff strike across ...
Hide Ad

“In the face of Government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

Hide Ad

“It’s up to this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”

Ahead of previous industrial action, EMAS has said that control rooms will assess and prioritise ambulance response, and members of the public are asked by EMAS to “use services wisely” and “make their own way to the treatment centre or hospital if safe to do so”.

NorthamptonshireEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceGovernmentGMB